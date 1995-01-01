Opinions

By Amy Reinholds

In the past few years, as new people move to town and housing prices continued to rise, both homeowners and renters in Lyons have questions about everything from roommates and leases, to town requirements for granny flats and AirBnB. A community conversation at the Lyons Regional Library on Wednesday, September 26 aims to be a place to seek answers for all those questions.

The “Rental Madness!” community discussion on renting in Lyons will be held at the library on Main Street, this coming Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Susan Spaulding,

Community Relations Specialist for the City of Longmont, and an expert in tenant and landlord issues, will moderate the discussion.

Renters, landlords, and other homeowners are welcome to attend, enjoy refreshments, and join the conversation.

I think this community event will be a place to get started with individual questions about leases, short-term and long-term rentals, housemates, how to be a good landlord, requirements for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and anything about renting in Lyons. And it might even be an opportunity to share ideas and come up with collaborative solutions for some our housing challenges in Lyons.

Community members from both in town and surrounding areas are invited to ask questions, learn about resources, and share ideas.

Amy Reinholds served on the Lyons Housing Recovery Task Force from December 2013 through its end in February 2015. She is currently a member of the Lyons Human Services and Aging Commission and served as a liaison to the Special Housing Committee during its existence from April 2015 to April 2016. She has lived in Lyons since 2003 and in the surrounding Lyons area since 1995. For a history, you can read previous columns from both Lyons-area newspapers posted on her blog at lyonscoloradonews.wordpress.com. If you have any questions, comments, or complaints about this column, please contact her directly at areinholds @hotmail.com.