Opinions

Dear Lyons Community,

Volunteers are needed to help out with the Lyons Earth Day Celebration event in Sandstone Park on Sunday, April 23. The Wilderness Institute in Peaceful Valley organized last year's Earth Day event in Lyons, and is organizing the Earth Day event this year. Please respond to Lyons Volunteers by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like to volunteer for this event, and the times you would be available.

Ten to twelve volunteers are needed for the day, with five or six volunteers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and another five or six for 1p.m., to approximately 5 p.m. If you have questions about volunteer tasks please call Rick DiSalvo at (303) 819-7150.

The event is planned for 11 a.m, to 4 p.m., but set up will begin at 9 a.m., on Sunday morning.

Lyons Volunteers also plans to have a booth at the event to publicize the great work our organization does and to solicit donations to our cause. We plan to also have an Earth Day themed display at our booth.

Volunteer tasks will vary, and will include set up, monitoring the Zero Waste recycling and composting stations, staffing the Lyons Volunteers booth, and helping with other events in the park, such as helping kids harness up for the climbing wall, and tear down/cleanup at the end of the day.

Again, please respond to Lyons Volunteers by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , if you would like to volunteer for this event

Thank you volunteers!

Lyons Volunteer