Dear Lyons Community,

On behalf of the Board of Trustees I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Jacque Watson for her many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Lyons. Jacque has played an integral role in economic development, historic preservation, and in managing the construction permitting

procedures for the Town in addition to serving as the Clerk Pro Tem. These are but a few of the countless ways Jacque contributed to the Town’s growth and success. We wish Jacque all the best in her future endeavors, and look forward to her continued involvement in the Town as a private citizen.

Best of luck, Jacque, and THANK YOU! You will be missed at Town Hall.

Connie Sullivan - Mayor