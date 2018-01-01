Opinions

Dear Lyons Community



I am a long-standing, very satisfied customer of Lyons Communications for both my home and my small business. The service offered by Lyons Communications has been a great fit for my basic internet and phone needs. I am a huge proponent of the services provided by Mr. Jones and greatly value the fact that Lyons is unique in having a locally owned internet provider in Lyons Communications. Mr.

Jones recently sent a letter to his customers claiming that the town’s recent ballot question (1B) will harm his business. I want to offer an alternative view of this matter. The town has been, and wishes to continue to support Lyons Communications. Over the years, the town has allowed Lyons

Communications to use town property at little or no cost. Typically, businesses that utilize town infrastructure for commercial benefit are required to pay fees to the town and/or obtain permits for any work done on town property. The board has justified the discounts and unique access because Lyons citizens benefit from lower internet and cable television fees, particularly for seniors.

The town has no interest in harming or competing with Lyons Communications. In fact, the value of a locally provided internet service has become evident and something the board wishes to preserve should Mr. Jones choose to discontinue his services to Lyons, or find that the cost to maintain or upgrade the infrastructure is prohibitive due to the small customer base. By exempting Lyons from the state law that prohibits the town from directly providing communications services, we gain more flexibility to support a local option, including potentially expanding support for Lyons Communications. The board chose to ask voters for an exemption to the state law to ensure that Lyons has the ability to maintain net neutrality through locally supported providers. Lyons Communications currently satisfies this need for most of the town’s residents. In the eastern corridor, the town wishes to ensure we can support future businesses that may require faster internet connectivity. If Mr. Jones can offer these services, the town is happy to work with him. If he cannot, then the town may want to consider allowing Longmont to serve the area with their fiber network that offers the faster speeds needed by tech-rich businesses. Ensuring the eastern corridor has access to state of the art telecommunications infrastructure is critical to maximizing our opportunities to compete for new industries that will create high-paying local jobs. Lyons can only consider this option if ballot question 1B passes (i.e. voters say “yes” to the question). Over the past several years, local municipalities have pushed back against a 2005 state law (SB-152) backed by the big tele-com companies that restricted government involvement in providing communication services. To date, 65 cities and towns (including Boulder County, City of Boulder and City of Longmont) in Colorado have gained permission from residents through ballot initiatives to offer locally supported internet services. Voting “yes” on question 1B on the Lyons April ballot ensures the town has the authority to make locally-based decisions about how internet services are provided in our community. Lyons has a unique situation in that Lyons Communications offers an alternative to the big tele-com providers and the town board hopes to see this continue; however the board believes is it wise to pursue a strategic position allowing the town to consider alternatives in the event Mr. Jones discontinues services to Lyons or cannot meet the needs of certain businesses in the eastern corridor. Low cost, neutral access to the internet is something we can’t take for granted. I urge Lyons’ citizens to vote “yes” on ballot questions 1B to provide local control, and ensure the Town of Lyons has the option to support alternatives to large tele-com companies for providing citizens with access to the internet.

Connie Sullivan

(This letter was written using my personal time and resources.)