Opinions

Dear Parents of Junior Students at LHS:

As many of you may know, junior parents are traditionally responsible for putting on After Prom activities each year at LHS. The goal of After Prom is to create a fun, safe, and supervised environment after the prom when statistics show some teens are challenged with making positive choices for themselves.

Our committee has been working hard and are excited to announce that Wild Games in Longmont will host this event exclusively for Lyons High.

Activities will include bowling and many other games, free arcade, green screen photos, food and PRIZES including a raffle of our grand prize 42” widescreen SMART TV!

How can you help?

1. Encourage your teen and their friends to attend the event.

2. We want a BIG party! This event truly has something for everyone! Please do not plan competing events!

3. The event is from midnight until 2:00 a.m.

4. Donate either a check made payable to the Booster Club - After Prom, a gift card, or item that a teen would like. You can drop-off donations at the LHS front office, give to any of our committee members listed below, or mail to Kari Basey, 537 Jasper Dr, Lyons, CO

80540.

Thank you in advance for your support!

After Prom Committee: Kari Basey, Katie Cavendar, Kristen Christiansen, Kaylah Glasgow, Liz James, Alison Jennings, Katie Jonjak, Scott Neuhard, and Chris Udovich.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Kari Basey at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (303) 823-5723.

Kari Basey - After Prom Committee Chair