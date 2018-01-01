Opinions

Dear Lyons Middle Senior High School families,

ALL the students and families at Lyons Middle/Senior High School benefit from Booster Club allocations. The Booster Club helps fund classroom support, classroom materials, classroom technology, field trips, band, choir, athletics, chess, and other school organizations and clubs.

Lyons Lions Booster Club earns funds from running the Bingo sessions at the Longmont Bingo Hall. We run a Bingo session EVERY Sunday afternoon all year long (even in the summer). We abide by State Bingo regulations during our weekly sessions, and must allocate profits within a twelve month period of the earnings.

We have purchased the Ad-Free Campus version of Signup.com for the school. Using Signup.com makes it easier for our Games Managers, but also gives us the flexibility to allow YOU to volunteer for ANY weeks that you want. We no longer require you to join a team. You do not need to commit on a monthly basis. We will take ANY week you can give. We have four state licensed Games Managers that take turns running the sessions so the signup sheets are organized by Games Manager "Team." You can sign up for any number of weeks on any Games Manager's week. Mix and match as you wish.

Most of these jobs are very easy, like selling $1 Pull-Tab (Pickle) tickets, selling the $1 Bingo sheets, or selling packets at a register. However we do still have some positions (Games Manager, bookkeeper, and banker) that require a regular commitment. The more people we have on each team to do these roles, the fewer sessions each person would need to attend. Lyons students 14 years and older may help!

Please go to the Lyons Lions Booster Club Group page (http://signup.com/go/tWPruOz) and click on the "Bingo Teams 2018 Q1" link to schedule your next volunteer time. To volunteer for a spot, a valid email address is required. Your email will ONLY be used for reminders and for the Games Managers to contact you. Signup.com does NOT sell your contact info. If you have more than one volunteer in your family, you can add yourself (as a proxy) for your other family members' spots for that day. While we do not require a phone number, we would appreciate it if you supplied one in case of emergency.

We started our new process by creating one signup sheet ("Bingo Teams 2018 Q1") that has all the weeks for the first quarter of the year (January, February, and March). After March, we will be changing the signup sheets to be grouped by Bingo week (1-4) instead of grouped by quarter. This will give the Games Managers the ability to manage their weeks' signup sheets. I will have the new Bingo signup sheets available on the Lyons Lions Booster Club Group Page later this month.

We have other positions that we need help with like a supplies buyer. We are ALWAYS in need of your help, please inquire with me, the school's front desk staff or any Booster Club member.

Sincerely,

Brian Brookes, VP of Bingo Operations, Lyons Booster Club (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )