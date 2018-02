Opinions

To All,

We would like to sincerely thank all the people who made our father/husband's "memorial" SO wonderful. Jeana Johnson and Planet Bluegrass, Jason Rogers and Oscar Blues, The Fork, the Johnsons, the Goransons, the Quinns, Kahlie Sue, Savanna, and whoever else we weren't aware of.

You guys are the best, and truly special!

Love to you all,

The Dave Olson family