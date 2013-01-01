Opinions

Dear Editor,

The Redstone Museum’s new permanent exhibit All Aboard! Railroads in Lyons opened to the public Wednesday, June 27. The exhibit would not have been possible without a community support grant from the Lyons Community Foundation. We are grateful for their financial assistance and encouragement of the museum and the preservation of history in Lyons.

We would like to thank the many people who contributed their knowledge and expertise to this project. First, Lyons Historical Society Director LaVern Johnson, who said yes when we asked if we could curate the railroad exhibit and who trusted us to do it justice. Thank you to museum curator, Terri Weir, for her help with design and support. A huge thank you goes to Mike Lennard for building the beautiful custom display case for the exhibit. Max Lang of mlangarts.com, created authentic reproductions of the fragile documents, some dating back to the 1880s, so the originals can remain safely archived in the museum. Additionally, Max assisted with research and the creation of interpretive panels. Thank you to Steve Lang for his technical expertise in enhancing the images of the old photographs and for his assistance in installing the exhibit. Thank you to Christina Wells, who was instrumental in the preservation of the Lyons Depot building after the 2013 flood and who shared her extensive research with us. Thank you to Ron Gosnell for bringing several of his model trains to display at the opening reception, they were a big hit.

Last but not least, thank you to all who came to the opening reception and the History Talk for the exhibit. It was a pleasure to meet you and to share the evening with you. Thank you for helping us to keep Lyons history relevant in our community.

With gratitude,

Baiba Lennard and Monique Sawyer-Lang

Lyons Redstone Museum