WORKSHOP
5:30 pm – 6:45 pm: Cable Franchise Agreement
Town Of Lyons
Board Of Trustees Meeting
7 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2017
Shirley F. Johnson Council Chamber
Lyons Town Hall, 432 5th Avenue, Lyons, Colorado
DRAFT AGENDA
Roll Call and Pledge of Allegiance - 5 minutes
A Reflective Moment of Silence
Approval of the Agenda
Boulder County Sheriff Report, Sgt Bill Crist
Staff Reports
Bohn Park ball fields and Skate Park Update
RV Dump Station Options
Informing the BOT of upcoming DHESM Site Visit on May 10, 2017 and CDBG-DR Final Monitoring on April 17, 2017
Overview of the Annexation Process
Audience Business - Limited to 15 minutes - All comments will be limited to 4 minutes per person
Boards and Commissions Updates
Parks and Recreation – Chair Doug Stahl
Consent Agenda
Resolution 2017-44 , a Resolution Approving Boulder County Sustainability Grant for Sustainability Coordinator
Resolution 2017-45 , a Resolution Approving a Funding for Zero Waste Concert Mini Grant
Resolution 2017-37, a Resolution Approving Change Orders, 77, 118, 119, 120 and 121 to the Contract with Krische Construction for Phase II Construction of LaVern M. Johnson Park, Formerly Known as Meadow Park
Resolution 2017- 46, a Resolution Amending Resolution 2017-43 concerning the Agreement with Poysti and Adams LLC to Perform Financial Audit Services to the Town of Lyons
April 2017 Accounts Payable
General Business
Discussion and direction to Staff concerning Cable Franchise Agreement with Lyons Communications
Resolution 2017- 47, a Resolution Authorizing the Purchase of the 4651 Ute Hwy and 4652 Ute Hwy.
Items Removed from the Consent Agenda
Trustee Reports
Summary of Action Items
Adjournment
The Town of Lyons will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Persons needing accommodations or special assistance should contact the Town at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 303-823-6622 as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.