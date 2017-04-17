News

WORKSHOP

5:30 pm – 6:45 pm: Cable Franchise Agreement



Town Of Lyons

Board Of Trustees Meeting

7 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2017

Shirley F. Johnson Council Chamber

Lyons Town Hall, 432 5th Avenue, Lyons, Colorado



DRAFT AGENDA



Roll Call and Pledge of Allegiance - 5 minutes

A Reflective Moment of Silence

Approval of the Agenda

Boulder County Sheriff Report, Sgt Bill Crist

Staff Reports

Bohn Park ball fields and Skate Park Update

RV Dump Station Options

Informing the BOT of upcoming DHESM Site Visit on May 10, 2017 and CDBG-DR Final Monitoring on April 17, 2017

Overview of the Annexation Process

Audience Business - Limited to 15 minutes - All comments will be limited to 4 minutes per person

Boards and Commissions Updates

Parks and Recreation – Chair Doug Stahl

Consent Agenda

Resolution 2017-44 , a Resolution Approving Boulder County Sustainability Grant for Sustainability Coordinator

Resolution 2017-45 , a Resolution Approving a Funding for Zero Waste Concert Mini Grant

Resolution 2017-37, a Resolution Approving Change Orders, 77, 118, 119, 120 and 121 to the Contract with Krische Construction for Phase II Construction of LaVern M. Johnson Park, Formerly Known as Meadow Park

Resolution 2017- 46, a Resolution Amending Resolution 2017-43 concerning the Agreement with Poysti and Adams LLC to Perform Financial Audit Services to the Town of Lyons

April 2017 Accounts Payable

General Business

Discussion and direction to Staff concerning Cable Franchise Agreement with Lyons Communications

Resolution 2017- 47, a Resolution Authorizing the Purchase of the 4651 Ute Hwy and 4652 Ute Hwy.

Items Removed from the Consent Agenda

Trustee Reports

Summary of Action Items

Adjournment



