You’ll find Christmas gifts and more at the Stonebridge Holiday Fair, Saturday, December 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crafts by Stonebridge CSA member artists include Amber Lights' 100% beeswax candles, pottery by Lia Pileggi and Priscilla Cohan, Apple Ridge soaps, salves, and spatulas, Good Medicine Sheep Ranch hand-dyed yarns and felted hats, Lucy Designs jewelry, and Stonebridge Farm’s hand cranked socks, holiday crafts, farm honey, and Chickenhouse Red Wine grown and hinted at Stonebridge Farm Winery.

Demonstrations of circular sock knitting and treats too! Stonebridge Farm is located at 5169 Ute Highway east of the 36/66 junction. For more information, contact Kayann Short at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .