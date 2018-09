News

Foothills Baptist Church will be hosting a community bible study

at Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ Restaurant in Lyons

Wednesday evenings, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m

Meet in the back room.

Sept. 26 Why does God allow bad things

to happen to good people?

Oct. 3 What does the Bible say about

creation vs. evolution?

Oct. 10 Does the Bible contain errors?

Oct. 17 Aren't all religions basically the same?

Oct. 24 Do faith in God and Science contradict?

Free bibles will be provided

to all who come, as well as snacks.