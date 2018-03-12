News

The Lyons Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to announce eight college scholarships now available to graduating high school students from the greater Lyons area. Applications are available online at www.lyonscf.org/receive, or from the front office of Lyons High School. Below is a brief description of each scholarship; please refer to individual applications for complete information about eligibility and submission requirements.

2018 Lyons Community Foundation Scholarship

Two $1000 scholarships offered by the Lyons Community Foundation, will recognize any graduating senior, or home schooled student from the greater Lyons area who has successfully served in a leadership role, earned at least a 3.5 GPA (or equivalent)

and has demonstrated community-mindedness.

Lyons Community Foundation Scholarships in Memory of Steve Ralston

Created in 2009 to honor the memory of Lyons resident, businessman, and community supporter Steve Ralston. One $1000 scholarship will be awarded to a student who best expresses his or her passion for learning and sharing one’s interests, skills, and joyful life experiences with their community. Eligible students include graduating Lyons High students, greater Lyons area students who attend schools neighboring communities, and home schooled students.

Lyons Community Foundation Joel Mack Memorial Scholarships

Honoring the memory of Joel Mack, a Lyons High School athlete and alumni who was killed in 1983 when he stopped to render aid to stranded motorists. Two $1000 scholarships awarded to one female and one male athlete. Students applying for this scholarship must be a graduating Lyons High School senior or home schooled student who participates in a sport at Lyons High School.

Gerald Boland Memorial Scholarships

Honoring the memory of Gerald Boland, a resident of Lyons for fifty-four years, who taught in Lyons Schools for thirty-one years. He was a coach, Boy Scout Leader, and mentor who had a passion for learning and the outdoors. One $1000 scholarship will be awarded to the student who shares these passions. Eligible students must attend Lyons High School and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

Uncle Louis “Bud” Winkler Memorial Scholarship

Honoring the memory of businessman Louis Winkler, one $1000 scholarship is available to any graduating senior or home schooled student in the greater Lyons area who has at least a 3.0 GPA, and plans on majoring in business or finance.

Janet Orback Memorial Scholarship

Newly established in 2018, this $500 scholarship honors the memory of lifelong Lyons resident Janet Orback, who along with her husband Dave, tirelessly helped to provide support and friendship to her neighbors whose homes and lives were destroyed in the 2013 floods; as well as being stewards of the Lyons Cemetery for over fifteen years. The recipients of the Janet Orback Memorial Scholarship must have a 2.5 GPA, be an active participant in the community, and show a commitment to caring for the environment.

All applications must be received, or be postmarked by March 12, 2018. Applications may be returned to the front office of Lyons High School or mailed to the Lyons Community Foundation at: PO Box 546, Lyons CO, 80540. The scholarships may be used at any accredited post-secondary education program in the country. Students must be accepted to, or have acceptance pending at their prospective school(s) when they submit their applications.

If you have any questions about the scholarships, inquiries can be directed by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by phone to (720) 295-9667. All applications are reviewed and kept confidential by a committee consisting of Lyons area community members.