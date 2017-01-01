News

Seniors can “work-off” a portion of their property taxes



Make your appointment now as Larimer County’s Senior Tax Work-Off Program is underway. Senior citizens who meet the eligibility requirements can work off up to $400 of their Larimer County property tax by applying at one of several upcoming information and application sessions.





Applications will be taken the week of February 5 by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling [970] 498-7751.



Eligibility requirements include:



• Applicants must be at least 60 years of age.

• Applicants must own property and live on that property in Larimer County.

• Applicants must have a gross monthly income at or below $2,010 (for 1 person) and $2,707 (for 2 people).



Established in 1981, the tax work-off program is a method for senior citizens to work off a portion of their property tax. Those accepted into the program are placed in temporary jobs in Larimer County departments. The program was developed to address the challenge for seniors on fixed incomes to afford the higher property taxes that rising housing costs incur. For more information, call (970) 498-7751.










