The life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated in Boulder through a variety of community-led events designed to honor Dr. King and inspire residents to take positive action in support of social justice and equity.

On Saturday, January 14, the Youth Opportunities Advisory Board will host the third Annual Youth Day of Service. High school-aged youth are invited to sign up online (www.yoab.org) to volunteer at different community organizations from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

On Monday, January 16, the observed holiday, the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center will kick off the day with a rally/march. Interested community members should meet at 11 a.m., in front of the Courthouse at 1325 Pearl Street to hear speakers and music and participate in a march along Pearl Street, Broadway and Canyon Boulevard.

A participatory workshop organized by SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) and Nii Armah Sowah will follow the march. Participants will take a deeper look at the civil rights movement, reconsider the role of the white majority in contemporary racial justice work and inspire participants to become more actively engaged. SURJ will host this event at St. John’s Episcopal Church (1419 Pine St.) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Between 3:30 and 5 p.m., Motus Theater will host Boulder performance poet/social justice activist Norma Johnson as she performs her poems about race and racism to inspire group conversation and reﬂection. Award-winning saxophonist Dexter Payne will weave in musical reflection and accompaniment. The event is being held at the Dairy Center for the Arts, Carsen Theater (2590 Walnut St). It is intended for adults and children ten years of age or older, with all children accompanied by an engaged parent.

From 4 to 6 p.m., the Alfalfa’s Community Room (1651 Broadway) will be the venue for Peers Building Justice’s event, MLK Day: A Racial Justice Conversation, where attendees will explore themes of racial justice through graphic arts, video and poetry. This event is youth led and is designed to encourage the community to engage in a variety of social justice topics.

Then, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., high school students and adults will participate in an interactive workshop that honors Dr. King's advocacy for the rights of Native Americans. Participants will experience the colonization of Turtle Island (North America) from the perspective of the eight hundred Indigenous nations who lived here before the arrival of Europeans. This workshop will be held in the Parlor Room, First United Methodist Church (1421 Spruce St.).

Community members are invited to participate in all events or in those that interest them most and best fit their schedules. For more information, please see BoulderHumanRights.com. Events are sponsored by: Boulder MLK Planning Committee; City of Boulder: Human Relations Commission, Youth Opportunities Program (YOAB) and the Office of Human Rights.