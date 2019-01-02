News

In a special promotion during the holidays, electric vehicle (EV) owners can get two free hours of EV charging at City of Boulder parking garages in downtown Boulder as well as on-street at Boulder Junction. EV drivers may receive two hours of charging for free once per day from Saturday, December 1 through Wednesday, January 2, 2019. After the first two hours of charging, subsequent hours are charged $2.50 per

hour, with a maximum of four hours of charging at a space per day. Regular weekday parking rates of $1.25 per hour will continue to apply during this promotion. Parking is free in downtown city garages on Saturdays and Sundays and on city holidays.

Electric vehicles are a key ingredient to Boulder achieving its climate commitment targets,” said Matt Lehrman, City of Boulder energy strategy coordinator. “This promotion highlights the availability and ease of use of public charging stations, while also encouraging people to visit downtown and Boulder Junction over the holidays.”

City of Boulder parking garages downtown are located at:

• 11th and Walnut (Randolph Center) parking garage (2 EV plugs available)

• 11th and Spruce parking garage (2 EV plugs)

• 15th and Pearl parking garage (6 EV plugs)

• 10th and Walnut (St. Julien Hotel) parking garage (4 EV plugs)

• 14th and Walnut (RTD bus station) parking garage (2 EV plugs)

• Boulder Junction on-street charging station at 2052 Junction Place (2 EV plugs)

Details about City of Boulder downtown parking garages are available at https://bouldercolorado.gov/parking-services/downtown-parking-garages. A map of the EV charging stations in Boulder, including the Boulder Junction on-street charging stations, is available at https://www.plugshare.com/location/146753.

In 2017, the City of Boulder Department of Community Vitality was awarded a Regional Air Quality Council grant of $43,000 to reduce installation costs for the EV charging stations. This funding supported the installation of 14 charging plugs in the downtown parking garages.

The City of Boulder also recently published a new sustainability data set to Boulder’s Open Data Catalog. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: Energy Consumption and Savings will be updated monthly with the daily energy use, length of charging time, gasoline savings and greenhouse gas emission reductions at city-owned EV charging stations.