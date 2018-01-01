News

Last Chance to Purchase Gala Tickets

By Kristen Bruckner

The Lyons Community Foundation is proud to announce our 2018 Community Support Grant Recipients. This year’s annual granting cycle will support twelve separate community based projects with awards totaling close to $30,000. Each project is the result of an application submitted by a 501 c (3) organization whose purpose aligns with LCF’s mission to

improve the quality of life, build a culture of giving, and encourage positive change in the greater Lyons area. LCF is a fund of the Community Foundation of Boulder County, and is going into its 11th year of existence. Its main purpose is to act as a community catalyst in supporting a diverse range of work in the areas of human services, art and music, local ecology, area schools, and local history. The organization is supported through community donations and an annual gala that is coming up on Friday, November 16. Without the proceeds of this event, grant projects for the following year will not occur. Tickets and more information are available at: lyonscf.org/events

LEAF (Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund), which operates the Lyons Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and client advocacy programs continues to be LCF’s largest recipient of annual funds. LEAF will be awarded $10,000 to support these programs. This is in addition to the $6000 granted earlier this year to LEAF for general operating expenses. As Lyons’ human services safety net, LEAF’s mission in serving those who need it most is a high priority for LCF funds.

The Lyons Elementary School Garden project is a true community collaboration that has been advanced through LCF support. Spearheaded by Kim and Andy Doering, this program teaches students the full life cycle from seed to harvest, involving students in each step. Last year’s LCF grant got the hoop house going, there by extending the growing season. This year’s funds will expand the hoop house and incorporate on-campus composting efforts and a bee habitat. Program participants include the entire school and many community members with the added bonus of over 600 pounds of food produced and donated to the Lyons Food Pantry in the past two seasons alone.

Lyons Art and Humanities Council is another organization whose work aligns with LCF’s mission to enhance resident’s experience in Lyons. Their awards, totaling $4000, will support such programs as the public art sculptures visible throughout town as well as events such as the Arts on the River and Town Hall public art shows.

The Town of Lyons/Parks and Recreation department has such a diverse slate of activities that annual events such as the Sandstone Summer Concert Series and the Holiday Parade of Lights and fireworks might not receive enough public funds to sustain their production. LCF awards to the tune of $7500 will ensure these popular community traditions continue.

The Lyons Redstone Museum, preserving Lyons area history and culture, is celebrating its 40th year and will benefit from $2500 in grant funding to pay for ongoing project and preservation work.

Other organizations benefitting from continued LCF support include the Lyons High School Booster club in providing a safe-after prom experience. A group supported by the Town of Lyons called WEED Management SOS - will study possible harmful effects of toxic pesticides in local public parks, and the Longmont Humane Society, which provides animal welfare services to the Town of Lyons will receive funding.

LCF’s upcoming GROOVY Gala is an annual Lyons social tradition whose proceeds provide for next year’s grant work. The event, to be held on Friday, November 16, at Lionscrest Manor will be a cocktail style party featuring food from A Spice of Life Catering, drinks featuring local distillers Spirit Hound, beer by Oskar Blues, and a dancing performance by the Mayama dance studio. A silent and a live auction will offer chances to bid on an electronic bike, trips to Mexico, Pagosa Springs, and Crested Butte, a Sally King original bear painting, and much more.

For more information on these grants or the Lyons Community Foundation, please visit www.lyonscf.org.