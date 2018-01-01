Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards program, a free log and slash disposal service for mountain residents, is in its final days of operation for the 2018 collection season. The last day for the Meeker Park/Allenspark area sort yard is Saturday, Oct. 6, closing
at 5 p.m.; the last day for the Nederland sort yard is Saturday, Oct. 13, closing at 5 p.m.
County residents can drop off tree branches, logs, and forest litter (pine needles, pine cones) free of charge at either sort yard location.
Meeker Park Sort Yard - 8200 Hwy 7, Allenspark
• Last day open is Saturday, Oct. 6.
• Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nederland Sort Yard - 291 Ridge Road, Nederland
• Last day open is Saturday, Oct. 13.
• Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the sort yard program, please visit the Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards web page, or contact Wayne Harrington at 303-678-6368 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
To learn more about how to implement proactive wildfire mitigation on your land, contact Boulder County Wildfire Mitigation at 303-441-3930 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..