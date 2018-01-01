News

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards program, a free log and slash disposal service for mountain residents, is in its final days of operation for the 2018 collection season. The last day for the Meeker Park/Allenspark area sort yard is Saturday, Oct. 6, closing

at 5 p.m.; the last day for the Nederland sort yard is Saturday, Oct. 13, closing at 5 p.m.

County residents can drop off tree branches, logs, and forest litter (pine needles, pine cones) free of charge at either sort yard location.

Meeker Park Sort Yard - 8200 Hwy 7, Allenspark

• Last day open is Saturday, Oct. 6.

• Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nederland Sort Yard - 291 Ridge Road, Nederland

• Last day open is Saturday, Oct. 13.

• Hours of operation: Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the sort yard program, please visit the Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards web page, or contact Wayne Harrington at 303-678-6368 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To learn more about how to implement proactive wildfire mitigation on your land, contact Boulder County Wildfire Mitigation at 303-441-3930 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .