Save Our St. Vrain Valley (SOSvv) is a community of concerned citizens. A Special Use permit issued two decades ago would allow open pit mining in the geologically unique St. Vrain Valley, and possibly result in health issues. The group is hosting a fundraiser at the Wildflower Pavilion at Planet Bluegrass on

Thursday evening, September 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., for their legal fund. This event features two internationally acclaimed, award-winning acts, Rapidgrass, who blend classical, gypsy, bluegrass, pop, swing, and other world rhythms into a musical tapestry for an evening you won't soon forget; and Jayme Stone, dubbed “The Yo-Yo Ma of the banjo," who bridges the traditions of folk, jazz, and chamber music.

If you are a resident of Hygiene, Longmont, Lyons, or the vicinity; a commuter along Rtes. 66/36; a cyclist, runner, equestrian, birdwatcher, sportsman, fly fisherman, or photographer; farmer, rancher, gardener, or beekeeper, or just an ally for the environmental protection of Colorado's Front Range, SOSvv is watching out for your best interests.