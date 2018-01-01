The following departments or sections will be closed for Labor Day, on Monday, Sept. 3:
- All city administrative offices
- All Boulder Public Library locations
- Planning and Development Services (P&DS)
- Café Classico and Meals on Wheels
- East and West Senior Centers
- South Boulder Recreation Center
- East Boulder Community Center
- Pottery Lab
- Records, Property and Evidence
- Code Enforcement offices
- Pearl Street Police Annex
Open regular hours:
- Flatirons Golf Course
- Boulder Reservoir
- Scott Carpenter Pool
- Spruce Pool
- Animal Protection
- Open Space and Mountain Parks’ Chautauqua Ranger Cottage
Open modified hours:
- North Boulder Recreation Center, open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Planning and Development Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Parking is free on city streets and in all city-owned downtown garages on Labor Day; however, paid parking is in effect at/near Chautauqua Park on the holiday, and the free Park to Park shuttle is running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the last day of service for the 2018 summer season.