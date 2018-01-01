News

The following departments or sections will be closed for Labor Day, on Monday, Sept. 3:

All city administrative offices

All Boulder Public Library locations

Planning and Development Services (P&DS)

Café Classico and Meals on Wheels

East and West Senior Centers

South Boulder Recreation Center

East Boulder Community Center

Pottery Lab

Records, Property and Evidence

Code Enforcement offices

Pearl Street Police Annex



Open regular hours:

Flatirons Golf Course

Boulder Reservoir

Scott Carpenter Pool

Spruce Pool

Animal Protection

Open Space and Mountain Parks’ Chautauqua Ranger Cottage

Open modified hours:

North Boulder Recreation Center, open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Planning and Development Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Parking is free on city streets and in all city-owned downtown garages on Labor Day; however, paid parking is in effect at/near Chautauqua Park on the holiday, and the free Park to Park shuttle is running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the last day of service for the 2018 summer season.