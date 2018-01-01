News

 

 

The following departments or sections will be closed for Labor Day, on Monday, Sept. 3:

  • All city administrative offices
  • All Boulder Public Library locations
  • Planning and Development Services (P&DS)
  • Café Classico and Meals on Wheels
  • East and West Senior Centers
  • South Boulder Recreation Center
  • East Boulder Community Center
  • Pottery Lab
  • Records, Property and Evidence
  • Code Enforcement offices
  • Pearl Street Police Annex

 


Open regular hours: 

 

  • Flatirons Golf Course
  • Boulder Reservoir
  • Scott Carpenter Pool
  • Spruce Pool
  • Animal Protection
  • Open Space and Mountain Parks’ Chautauqua Ranger Cottage

 

 

 

Open modified hours:  

 

  • North Boulder Recreation Center, open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

 

Planning and Development Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

 

Parking is free on city streets and in all city-owned downtown garages on Labor Day; however, paid parking is in effect at/near Chautauqua Park on the holiday, and the free Park to Park shuttle is running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the last day of service for the 2018 summer season.

