News

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Lyons Fire Protection District will be participating in the “National Night Out” program, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies across the nation, on Tuesday, August 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Bohn Park right here in Lyons. “National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign that promotes

police/firefighters/first responders community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

The family-friendly event will include free food (hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soft drinks) as well as K9 demonstrations, bomb squad robots, fire trucks, SWAT vehicles, a medical helicopter landing, and much more! So mark your calendars and bring the whole family down to this terrific event.