U.S. Forest Service crews successfully burned more than 870 slash piles last week, completing piles in the Ridge Road unit near the Forest Service work center as well as piles at the junction of Gold Hill Road and Switzerland Trail. Any remaining piles have been left for wildlife habitat.

Depending on conditions this week, burning will continue in the following areas:

James Creek Project: 1 Mile North East of Ward

Lump Gulch Project: West of Nederland 1 mile South east of high school

Depending on conditions this week, burning will begin in the following areas:

James Creek Project: Quarter mile west of Raymond. Potential smoke impacts to Peaceful Valley, Raymond, Riverside, Allenspark, Bar K Subdivision; and,

James Creek Project: 2 miles east of Peak to Peak on Overland Rd. at Ceran Saint Vrain Trailhead. Potential smoke impacts to Sky View Estates, Glacier View , Bar K subdivision Gold Lake, Jamestown.

Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations. Wind helps disperse smoke created during pile burning operations and snow helps keep the piles contained. Seeing flames and smoke, even after dark, is part of normal operations. This is one way that we can help reduce the buildup of fuels on the landscape under the safest conditions.

Conditions are evaluated each day to determine if ignition will take place. Precipitation, wind, temperature, fuel moisture and staffing all play a part in when and whether ignition occurs. Ignitions are generally expected to begin after 10 a.m. and will cease several hours before sunset. Firefighters monitor the area after burning is complete.

