Friday, Dec. 22 – City Recognized Christmas Eve

• All administrative offices - close at noon

• Planning and Development Service Center - closed

• Senior centers - close at noon

• Café Classico Meals on Wheels – closes at noon

• Police Records, Property and Evidence – close at 4:30 p.m.

• Code Enforcement – closes at noon

• Pearl Street Police Annex – closes at noon

Closed on Sunday, Dec. 24

• All library locations

• North and South Boulder Recreation Centers – close at 1:30 p.m.

• All senior centers

• Pottery Lab

• Animal Control

• Code Enforcement

• Police Records, Property and Evidence

• Pearl Street Police Annex

• Planning and Development Services Center

Closed Monday, Dec. 25

• All administrative offices

• All senior centers

• All recreation centers

• All library locations

• All recreation centers

• Café Classico Meals on Wheels

• Police Records, Property and Evidence

• Code Enforcement

• Pearl Street Police Annex

• Flatirons Golf Course

• Boulder Reservoir

• Planning and Development Service Center

Friday, Dec. 29 – City Recognized New Year’s Eve

• All administrative offices - close at noon

• Planning and Development Service Center - closed

• All senior centers - close at noon

• Café Classico Meals on Wheels – closes at noon

• Police Records, Property and Evidence - close at 4:30 p.m.

• Code Enforcement – close at noon

• Pearl Street Police Annex – close at noon

Closed Sunday, Dec 31

East Boulder Community Center - open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North and South Boulder Recreation Centers

• All library locations

• All recreation center - open until 4 pm

• All senior centers

• Café Classico Meals on Wheels

• Animal Control

• Police Records, Property and Evidence

• Code Enforcement

• Pearl Street Police Annex

Closed Monday, Jan. 1

• All administrative offices

• All senior centers

• All library locations

• North and South Boulder Recreation Centers

• East Boulder Community Center open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Café Classico Meals on Wheels

• Police Records, Property and Evidence

• Code Enforcement

• Pearl Street Police Annex

• Planning and Development Service Center



Open Space and Mountain Parks’ Chautauqua Ranger Cottage is open on all holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Parking will be free in city garages and on-street on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Parking will be free after 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 29. On-street parking will be charged as usual on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 30. As always, city garages are free Saturdays and Sundays, and there is no on-street fee for parking on Sundays.