Friday, Dec. 22 – City Recognized Christmas Eve

    •    All administrative offices - close at noon
    •    Planning and Development Service Center - closed
    •    Senior centers - close at noon
    •    Café Classico Meals on Wheels – closes at noon

    •    Police Records, Property and Evidence – close at 4:30 p.m.
    •    Code Enforcement – closes at noon
    •    Pearl Street Police Annex – closes at noon

Closed on Sunday, Dec. 24
    •    All library locations
    •    North and South Boulder Recreation Centers – close at 1:30 p.m.
    •    All senior centers
    •    Pottery Lab
    •    Animal Control
    •    Code Enforcement
    •    Police Records, Property and Evidence
    •    Pearl Street Police Annex
    •    Planning and Development Services Center

Closed Monday, Dec. 25
    •    All administrative offices
    •    All senior centers

    •    All recreation centers
    •    All library locations
    •    Café Classico Meals on Wheels
    •    Police Records, Property and Evidence
    •    Code Enforcement
    •    Pearl Street Police Annex
    •    Flatirons Golf Course
    •    Boulder Reservoir
    •    Planning and Development Service Center

Friday, Dec. 29 – City Recognized New Year’s Eve
    •    All administrative offices - close at noon
    •    Planning and Development Service Center - closed
    •    All senior centers - close at noon
    •    Café Classico Meals on Wheels – closes at noon
    •    Police Records, Property and Evidence - close at 4:30 p.m.
    •    Code Enforcement – close at noon
    •    Pearl Street Police Annex – close at noon

Closed Sunday, Dec 31
East Boulder Community Center - open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North and South Boulder Recreation Centers

    •    All library locations

    •    All recreation center - open until 4 pm

    •    All senior centers
    •    Café Classico Meals on Wheels
    •    Animal Control
    •    Police Records, Property and Evidence
    •    Code Enforcement
    •    Pearl Street Police Annex

Closed Monday, Jan. 1
    •    All administrative offices
    •    All senior centers
    •    All library locations
    •    North and South Boulder Recreation Centers
    •    East Boulder Community Center open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    •    Café Classico Meals on Wheels
    •    Police Records, Property and Evidence
    •    Code Enforcement
    •    Pearl Street Police Annex
    •    Planning and Development Service Center
 
Open Space and Mountain Parks’ Chautauqua Ranger Cottage is open on all holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
 
Parking will be free in city garages and on-street on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Parking will be free after 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 29. On-street parking will be charged as usual on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 30. As always, city garages are free Saturdays and Sundays, and there is no on-street fee for parking on Sundays.

