Friday, Dec. 22 – City Recognized Christmas Eve
• All administrative offices - close at noon
• Planning and Development Service Center - closed
• Senior centers - close at noon
• Café Classico Meals on Wheels – closes at noon
• Police Records, Property and Evidence – close at 4:30 p.m.
• Code Enforcement – closes at noon
• Pearl Street Police Annex – closes at noon
Closed on Sunday, Dec. 24
• All library locations
• North and South Boulder Recreation Centers – close at 1:30 p.m.
• All senior centers
• Pottery Lab
• Animal Control
• Code Enforcement
• Police Records, Property and Evidence
• Pearl Street Police Annex
• Planning and Development Services Center
Closed Monday, Dec. 25
• All administrative offices
• All senior centers
• All recreation centers
• All library locations
• Café Classico Meals on Wheels
• Police Records, Property and Evidence
• Code Enforcement
• Pearl Street Police Annex
• Flatirons Golf Course
• Boulder Reservoir
• Planning and Development Service Center
Friday, Dec. 29 – City Recognized New Year’s Eve
• All administrative offices - close at noon
• Planning and Development Service Center - closed
• All senior centers - close at noon
• Café Classico Meals on Wheels – closes at noon
• Police Records, Property and Evidence - close at 4:30 p.m.
• Code Enforcement – close at noon
• Pearl Street Police Annex – close at noon
Closed Sunday, Dec 31
East Boulder Community Center - open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North and South Boulder Recreation Centers
• All library locations
• All recreation center - open until 4 pm
• All senior centers
• Café Classico Meals on Wheels
• Animal Control
• Police Records, Property and Evidence
• Code Enforcement
• Pearl Street Police Annex
Closed Monday, Jan. 1
• All administrative offices
• All senior centers
• All library locations
• North and South Boulder Recreation Centers
• East Boulder Community Center open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Café Classico Meals on Wheels
• Police Records, Property and Evidence
• Code Enforcement
• Pearl Street Police Annex
• Planning and Development Service Center
Open Space and Mountain Parks’ Chautauqua Ranger Cottage is open on all holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking will be free in city garages and on-street on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Parking will be free after 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 29. On-street parking will be charged as usual on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 30. As always, city garages are free Saturdays and Sundays, and there is no on-street fee for parking on Sundays.