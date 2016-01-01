News

The new Overland Loop Trail will be opened to the public on Wednesday, August 9, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., hosted by the Boulder County Commissioners and Parks & Open Space staff at the Heil Valley Ranch main trailhead located at 1188 Geer Canyon Road, northwest of Boulder.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the event. The ceremony will mark the addition of two hundred and ten acres to Heil Valley Ranch and two and a half miles of new trail. A temporary parking lot will also be opened for increased access to the new trail. The parking lot will be located approximately a quarter mile up Geer Canyon Drive from Lefthand Canyon, and will accommodate ten vehicles.

Two additional trails and a permanent trailhead are in the works, and are expected to be completed in 2018. The new trails and trailhead are part of the Heil 2 Small Area Plan, that was approved in 2016.

For more information about these trails and the property, please visit the Heil Valley Ranch website.