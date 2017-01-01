News

This year the Lyons Fire Protection District and Higher Ground Ministries will combine their efforts to celebrate Easter. In the past, the Fire District has held their annual Easter egg hunt on the Saturday before Easter in Sandstone Park. In a change this year, the District will hold their Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, on the grounds of Planet Bluegrass in conjunction with Higher Ground Ministries' annual family Easter Service and potluck Easter meal.

The service, with a children's program and singing and music by local musicians, will begin at 11 a.m., sharp in the Wildflower Pavilion, with the Easter egg hunt to follow. After all the eggs have been found, (and their will be special prizes for the different age group hunters who find the “golden eggs”), there will be a potluck meal back in the Pavilion.

Attendees are asked to bring their own eating utensils and beverages as well as a dish to share. There will be a sign-up sheet at The Stone Cup for the dish you are bringing, and donations of filled plastic eggs (no chocolate please) can be dropped off at The Cup on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15. Parking is limited, so carpool, walk, bike, or golf cart it to the Planet if possible.

Chief J.J. Hoffman has been assured, that despite the change in days from Saturday to Sunday, the Easter Bunny will indeed find time in his/her busy schedule to attend the festivities. And as always, there will be a Love Offering taken for Higher Ground Ministries after the service.

For more information or questions, please call (303) 823-2345. See you there!