News

An incorrect agenda was published in the August 1, 2019 issue.

Below is a corrected version.



Initial Budget Discussion and BOT priorities



5:30 pm – 6:45 pm



DRAFT AGENDA

BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

TOWN OF LYONS

7:00 PM - MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019

SHIRLEY F. JOHNSON COUNCIL CHAMBER

LYONS TOWN HALL, 432 5TH AVENUE, LYONS, COLORADO





I. Roll Call and Pledge of Allegiance



II. A Reflective Moment of Silence



III. Approve Agenda



IV. Boulder County Sheriff’s Report, Sgt Bill Crist



V. Staff Reports

1. Flood Recovery Update

2. Administration Update



VI. Boards and Commissions

1. Appointment of James Scott to the Economic Vitality Commission



VII. Audience Business



VIII. Ordinances and Public Hearings

1. Public Hearing - Ordinance 1063, an Ordinance of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Amending Chapter 6 of Article 7 and Chapter 16, Article 2 of the Lyons Municipal Code related to the Licensing of Short-Term Rentals in Commercial Districts

2. Public Hearing - Ordinance 1064, an Ordinance of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Approving an Application by Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT& T Mobility) for a Use by Special Review of a Wireless Telecommunications Facility

3. Public Hearing - Ordinance 1065, an Ordinance of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Amending the 2nd and Park Subdivision Planned Unit Development – Final PUD Development Plan (Habitat for Humanity)



IX. Consent Agenda

1. Resolution 2019- 79, a Resolution of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Approving a Third Amendment to the Professional Services Agreement for the 2017 Lyons Valley River Park Flood Recovery Final Design Project: PW 20F with DHM Design Corporation.

2. Resolution 2019-76, a Resolution of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Approving a Second Amendment to the Professional Services Agreement for Construction Management Services for Public Works Building – Flood Recovery with NV5, Inc.

3. A Resolution 2019-75 Approving an Amendment #1 to Park Construction Project PW20F Flood Recovery with Roberts Excavation Corporation

4. Resolution 2019-80, a Resolution of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Approving a First Amendment of the Construction Agreement for Temporary Public Works Building Demolition with American Demolition, Inc.

5. Resolution 2019-, a Resolution Easement Agreement for Staging on the Williams Property for the Apple Valley Water Line Project

6. August 2019 Accounts Payable

7. July 15, 2019 Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes



X. General Business

1. Resolution 2019 –83, a Resolution of the Town of Lyons, Colorado Accepting the 2018 Annual Financial Statements and Federal Awards Report in Accordance with the Uniform Guidance.

2. Board of Trustees Agenda Request – Lyons Ditch Company Request to Lease Water from the Town of Lyons for the Lyons Ditch Company

3. Resolution 2019 – 81, a Resolution of the Town of Lyons, Colorado – Amendment to the IGA with City of Longmont

4. Discussion for Future Agenda Items Requested by BOT

a. Discussion of Options and Direction to Staff Concerning Noise Ordinance



XI. Items Removed from Consent Agenda



XII. Trustee Reports (5 minutes per person)



XIII. Summary of Action Items



XIV. Adjournment



“The Town of Lyons will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Persons needing accommodations or special assistance should contact the Town at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.”