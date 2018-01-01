News

Beginning on Saturday, May 25 through Friday, May 31, the eastern trail along Bohn Park will be closed to pedestrian and bike traffic. The closed area includes the full stretch between the 2nd Avenue entrance (near the Bohn Park tennis court) and the dog park, and will remain closed throughout the week. In an effort to make up for lost time, due to recent unworkable weather conditions, both the skatepark contractor, Team Pain, and the Phase II contractor, Walsh Construction, will work through the weekend; specifically, Walsh will be widening the eastern trail, as part of the Phase II

project. This work also entails the removal of a few trees on the east side of the trail, across from the multipurpose field. The uprooted trees will be replaced with new trees in a different location within the Phase II project area.



During this closure, the only access into the dog park is via the outlot, off Welch Drive. Because Town rules disallow dogs on the multipurpose fields, dog park visitors are asked to walk along the west side of the multipurpose field, to access the dog park.



