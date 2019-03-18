News

The Board of Trustees of the Lyons Regional Library District announces the appointment of Rebecca Schuh as our new Director of the Lyons Regional Library.

The Board was particularly impressed by the depth and breadth of Rebecca’s experience, which includes significant work in strategic planning, building community partnerships, administration, reference, finance, project management, patron services, programming, and human resources management. She has

been with the Campbell County Public Library system (Gillette, WY) for the past eleven years, and before that was with the Rapid City Public Library. Rebecca holds an MLIS and BS from the University of Alabama and is a graduate of both the Wyoming Library Leadership program and the Gillette Area Leadership Institute. She is past president of the Wyoming Library Association. We are excited about the opportunity to bring her wealth of talent and experience into our community to complement that of current staff.

Rebecca replaces Katherine Weadley, who left in 2018 for a new position with CLiC (Colorado Library Consortium). Rebecca will begin in Lyons on March 18, 2019.

We extend big heartfelt thanks to all those who participated in the lengthy and competitive recruitment process: community members, staff, Friends, Foundation, Search Committee, and Board members. Our special appreciation goes to our amazing staff, who have been doing an extraordinary job while working short-handed. And most especially of all, kudos to Adult Experiences Librarian Kara Bauman, who stepped up magnificently to serve as Interim Director in addition to all the planning work for the new building. Kara will continue in leadership roles.

Rebecca is “thrilled to be joining the team at Lyons Regional Library.” When not at work she loves paddle-boarding, playing board games, reading, and assembling Legos. The entire Schuh family, which has a home in Loveland, is looking forward to the next chapter of their Colorado lives.

In the coming weeks we will be planning a social gathering so that all who have not yet met Rebecca can get a chance to know her better and give her a warm welcome.