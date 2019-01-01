News





2018 Parking Passes expire on December 31st. The 2019 parking passes for LaVern Johnson and Bohn Park are available to residents of Lyons (utility billing customers only). One free resident parking pass per household, second pass may be obtained for $35, third pass will be $55. Golf carts are considered vehicles. The one free parking pass per household may be used for a golf cart.



Non-residents may purchase a season parking pass for a fl at rate of $75 per vehicle. The parking fee for 2019 is currently set at $5 for every 4 hours and may be paid at the kiosks located throughout the parks with the receipt placed on the windshield. Parking fees are enforced.



Sign up for a 2019 resident parking pass on the Town of Lyons website:



