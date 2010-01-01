News

Black Friday sales now starta few days before Thanksgiving; Cyber Monday lasts for five days. But here in Lyons the Christmas holiday season still starts on the first Saturday of December with the opening of the annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Lyons Elementary School gym.

This year that means Saturday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right after things wind up at the gym for the evening, the line-up for the Lyons' annual Parade of Lights, this year's theme is “A Rocky

Mountain Holiday,” begins (about 5:30 p.m.) over on Evans and Second Avenues. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m., and winds its way down Main Street, around the corner to Broadway and back to Third Avenue past Sandstone Park.

Immediately after the parade (around 7:15 p.m.) the Lyons High School show choir will perform a bevy of holiday songs at the Vasquez Stage in the festively lit Sandstone Park. Per tradition, The River Church will provide hot chocolate and cookies to get you in the Christmas spirit. Then at about 7:40 p.m., the much awaited fireworks display takes place above Lyons for the joy and wonderment of all. Following the fireworks, parade awards will be given out at the Vasquez Stage.

If your schedule didn't allow you to make the bazaar on Saturday, fear not. You will have a second chance to get some of those last minute gifts for those hard to buy for people on your list. On Sunday, December 2, day two of the bazaar starts at 11 a.m., and runs until 4 p.m.

And while you're strolling around downtown Lyons over the weekend and throughout the month (until December 24), don't forget to “buy small, and buy local” to patronize our local businesses for your Christmas gift needs. You could win one of the weekly $25 gift certicates to your favorite local store! See details at Lyonscolorado.com/LyonsVIBE.