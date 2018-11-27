News

The Lyons Regional Library District Board of Trustees announces a job opening



Library Director

The Director plans, directs, and promotes the activities and operations of the library, provides leadership, acts as the library's primary public representative, and will take the library

through a transition to a new facility and expanded role in the community. As the leader of a small library team, the Director will also share in daily operational tasks.



Full Job Description and Application procedure and requirements can be found on the Library website.

The application deadline is 6pm MST November 27, 2018.

The LRLD is proud to be an equal-opportunity, non-discriminatory employer.