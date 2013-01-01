News

By Ken Singer

The Lyons Volunteers are still at it five years after they mobilized to help the town following the flood of 2013. Scrap metal, which shouldn’t be added to the single-stream recycling, is being taken to ECO-Cycle’s CHaRM facility in Boulder.

Previously, residents had to wait until the annual Town Clean-Up day in the Spring, or take it themselves to Boulder. Now, the Volunteers are collecting metal fence posts, refrigerators, microwaves, metal roofing, and many other items that are more than 50% metal.

Refrigerators, air conditioners and other appliances that have refrigerant or Freon in them should have the chemicals removed (by state law, refrigerant must be disposed by companies licensed to do so, before recycling or disposal). Other items that used gas/oil, for example lawn mowers, must be emptied of gas/oil to be accepted.

During the previous two Clean-Up days, scrap metal filled up several roll-offs, so it seems that residents of the town and surrounding areas filled their pick-ups and trunks with unwanted metal. Now that Volunteers are taking metal to CHaRM, people can go to www.lyonsvoluteers.org and use the LOV button in the middle of the webpage, or go to the bottom and request help. The Volunteers will pick up your metal.

According to Rick DiSalvo, Volunteer coordinator, the service for taking the scrap metal is free, and he noted, if an appliance is in working condition, it would be better to donate it to a used appliance business rather than recycling it. He also stated, “As part of the Lyons Green Star Community and Zero Waste efforts, Lyons Volunteers is helping reduce the volume of Lyons area residential waste that goes to the landfill for disposal by encouraging scrap metal recycling.”