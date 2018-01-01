News

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office will participate in the National Prescription Drug “Take Back Day” on Saturday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lyons Substation (430 Park Avenue) next to Town Hall.

Anyone who watches the news, listens to the radio, surfs the net, or reads a newspaper knows that we are in the midst of an opioid epidemic in

this country. What to do with unwanted, unused, or expired medications?

Although flushing medication was a common practice used in the past, new studies show that prescription and over-the-counter drugs are not completely removed when passing through waste water treatment plants. Harm to marine and plant life can be caused by improper disposal, i.e., flushing them down the toilet or putting them down the drain in the sink.

Drug abuse isn't just about street drugs, over-the counter medication are the most commonly abused drugs in the U.S. They can be very addictive and dangerous! Keeping expired or unused medication can lead to accidental drug overdose by children, drug abuse, as well as theft and illegal distribution.

Keep your family and the environment safe; dispose of all unwanted prescription medicines, no questions asked, at the Boulder County “Take Back Day!”