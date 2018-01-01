News

When disaster strikes, the time for preparation just ended. Do you have food, water, and first-aid supplies at home, in your car, and at the office? Don't forget supplies for your pets! Prepare now! Oftentimes people do not think about what to do in the event of an emergency situation until

they are thrust into one. Emergency response officials advise that it is always best to prepare beforehand so that when an emergency happens residents already have a plan of action.

To promote emergency awareness, the Lyons Fire District and Lyons Prepared are hosting an Emergency Preparedness Fair at the Lyons Fire Station on Saturday, October 13, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., in order to provide Lyons area residents with information and advice on what to do in the event of an emergency.

The Lyons Fire District and Lyons Prepared have trained together over the last three years and have developed a communication plan for deployment during an emergency event when normal lines of communication may be ineffective.

This fair will feature fire safety demonstrations, an opportunity to meet your local fire fighters who will explain to residents what role officials play during a disaster, and the role Lyons Prepared plays. Lyons Prepared representatives will help you identify your neighborhood and points of contact, as well as provide information on preparedness

There is also a fun side to the fair. There will be activities, door prizes, giveaways and snacks. Door prizes include a "Tailgator" generator the can be used for camping, generously donated by Harbor Freight in Longmont. Adventure Medical Kits has donated two items - a first aid kit and an emergency blanket. Both Home Depot and Lowe's in Longmont have donated items for door prizes. Other door prizes are being added.

The Preparedness fair organizers gratefully thank the IBM corporation, which made this event possible by an IBM Disaster Preparedness Grant.