News

As the new library prepares for construction to begin in October, movement on the site (northwest corner of Railroad and 4th Ave.) has begun .



The recycling center on Railroad Ave. will move to its new location near the wastewater treatment plant (198 2nd Ave.) on Friday, September 28. The new location is accessible from the east side of 2nd Ave., across from the Bohn Park entrance. While the recycling center will be open for use once the dumpsters have been relocated, the cardboard compactor will not be operable for 1-2 weeks. During this time, please break down and place cardboard in the open recycling bins.



In addition, the RTD lot, located at 4th Ave. and Broadway has permanently closed as a parking lot. Alternative parking and RTD pick-up is available on Railroad Ave. (one-way road), along US-36 eastbound.