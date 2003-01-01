News

Andrea Smith officially began her first year as the Principal at Lyons Middle/Senior High School on Wednesday of this week. She was hired earlier this year, and has been getting “a lay of the land” and getting to know the teachers, staff, students, and their parents over the last several months.

Smith comes to Lyons with some pretty impressive credentials (and recommendations). A native of Iowa, she received her undergrad degree at the University of Iowa in Ames in 2003. Then received her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 2007. Following that, she spent a year at the International School in Taiwan, teaching eighth grade science. After her stint abroad, she moved to Colorado and taught in the Boulder Valley School District at the Peak to Peak Charter School in Lafayette, where she again taught middle school science for five years, and spent one year as the Assistant Principal. This led to a three-year stint in the St. Vrain Valley School District as an Assistant Principal at Niwot High School, where in 2018, Smith was named Assistant Principal of the Year. She recently presented her dissertation for her PhD at CU, Boulder, and is set to defend it next week.

Over the summer Smith put together a Parents' Advisory Committee to get input from the parents of students throughout the entire academic spectrum. She hopes to organize a similar Future Casting Committee for parents of students in sixth to twelfth grades, and eventually perhaps with Lyons Elementary School for grades Kindergarten to Twelve. An avid football fan (both U of I, and the NFL) Smith will no doubt be a presence at the LHS football games this fall. Make sure you introduce yourself and say hello, and welcome to Lyons!