News

By Darcie Sanders

Lyons Regional Library District Trustee

The Lyons Regional Library District Board of Trustees is very proud (and also a bit sad) to announce that Library Director Katherine Weadley will be leaving us to take a prestigious position with the Colorado Libraries Consortium (CLiC) organization. Her last day with us will be August 17. But she won’t be going far -- CLiC provides continuing education, consulting services, discounts, and collection

services such as AspenCat and Courier to member libraries throughout the state. And we will be in Katherine’s territory!

We sincerely thank Katherine for her vision, energy, and service during these past three years, which have been a time of great transformation and advancement for the District. Her new appointment reflects admirably on her remarkable aptitude and efforts. It also reflects admirably on the wonderful opportunities for engagement, growth, and talent provided by our incredible community. We look forward to more wonderful years for us all!

So, what is happening right now? The Library is continuing to operate in the normal way, with the District and Katherine working to ensure a smooth transition. Eventually there will be a new Library Director search, which is a long-term process that can take several months. In the short term, the District will designate an Interim Director to oversee operations and ensure continued high-quality programs and services to our patrons.