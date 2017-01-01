News

Mayor Pro Tem Barney Dreistadt handled the gavel duties at Monday night's Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting, as Mayor Connie Sullivan and Trustee Wendy Miller were absent from the proceedings.

A late addition to the agenda (an appeal of a termination of services order concerning an unpaid utility bill for Lyons Property, LLC; aka Riverbend/Wee Casa), turned what otherwise looked to be a light agenda, into another post-10:30 p.m., adjournment.

Lyons Substation Supervisor Sgt. Bill Crist of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported that, “The festival went really well. Better than expected.” Concerning the traditional “lineup” of Festivarians hoping to score their favorite primo camping site on the concert grounds, Crist said, “The traffic movement exceeded my expectations.” And he added, “The parking (around town) seemed to go well too.” Sgt. Crist wanted to remind residents that, although the “local traffic only” signs do work well at cutting down the amount of cars that attempt to get through traffic slowdowns on Main Street, in the end, the streets are “public” streets and he and his deputies can't ticket drivers for using them as long as they are obeying the law.

Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen gave the Board a flood recovery update. The grading at the new public works building east of town is in full swing, and she was pleased to announce that a layer of clay, lining the decommissioned ponds, was discovered during the grading, and will be salvaged for future use on other projects. Simonsen told the Trustees that there were three options on the table for the Second Avenue Bridge, and she was waiting for word from FEMA as to which one they would approve. She estimated that after final approval, the replacement of the bridge would begin this winter. As far as Bohn Park – Phase 2 is concerned, the good news is that a cultural assessment study that was done a few years ago (when Boulder County was contemplating an affordable housing project in Bohn Park) might be acceptable to FEMA; the bad news is that an environmental assessment study will still be needed before work on rebuilding the ballfields can continue. Work on the ponds along the Lyons Valley River Park should begin any day, with completion scheduled for winter or spring of 2019. Community Relations & Programs Director Kim Mitchell reported that the Sustainable Future Commission will soon be looking at several options for a single hauler “pay-as-you-throw” alternative for curb-side trash/recycling/composting pickup for residents. And Town Planner Paul Glasgow updated the Board on the short-term rental/ADU situation in Lyons (see Amy Reinholds' column in this edition for details).

During audience business former Mayor Nick Angelo informed the Board that the bollards at the intersection of Stone Canyon and Rtes. 66/34 are positioned very badly, and have been hit, scraped, and knocked askew on numerous occasions, and in his opinion should be removed. He also had issues with the safety of the turn lane at the same intersection. LaVern Johnson asked the Trustees to consider going through the process of having the old railroad ramp near the visitors' center put on the historic preservation list. It was built in the 1940s to transport Lyons sandstone via train.

Kim Mitchell and Parks & Rec. Commission member Doug Stahl outlined some of the new policies and revenue figures year-to-date for LaVern M. Johnson and Bohn Parks. It seems that there has been a real problem with the amount of trash that needs to be collected after a busy weekend, and park hosts and volunteers are attempting to educate users of the “pack it in/pack it out” policy, as well as the standard “no smoking, no alcohol, no private grills” rules and parking regulations. With the completion of Bohn Park – Phase 2, and some upgrades to the Black Bear Hole recreation area, the hope is that these sites will alleviate some pressure/use in LaVern Johnson Park.

The two public hearings for resolutions to approve a conditional use for ADUs (at 408 Reese Street and 227 Park Street) were once again (for the third time) opened, and then continued to a date “certain;” this time, September 4.

Two items, a resolution to award a contract and professional services for an environmental assessment study with Smith Environmental & Engineering; and a resolution to accept the 2017 single and Town financials audit, were pulled from the consent agenda, and then approved later in the meeting. The first item was pulled by Trustee Michael Karavas because he has concerns about the Town's ability to pay for, and keep up ,with the necessary upkeep and maintenance of Town's parks, and the possibility that some of the FEMA grant money might be “clawed back” if certain minimum standard couldn't be met. The second item was pulled by Trustee Juli Waugh because the issue of the past due utility bill of Lyons Property, LLC was part of the financial audit. Her husband is a partner in Lyons Property, so she recused herself from any discussion of the matter. The rest of the consent agenda, consisting the of August accounts payable; the July 2 BOT meeting minutes; the July 2 special BOT meeting minutes; the July 16 BOT meeting minutes; and the July 23 special BOT meeting minutes was approved with a quick five to zero vote.

Under general business the Board heard, via phone hook up, from Bonita Yoder who owns a house on the corner of Second Avenue and Park Street, which was heavily damaged during the flood. She was also appealing an administrative directive, this one to deny building permits until such time as an unpaid utility bill was resolved. Dreistadt, Karavas, and Trustee Mark Browning, who all have connections with the Lyons Volunteers, and have worked on many of the damaged homes post flood, announced that despite their connections they felt they could remain fair and unbiased on the matter. Simonsen is bound by Town code to deny building permits if there are pass due utility bills. Yoder, also by Town code, has the right to appeal the decision to the BOT. Yoder explained that for much of the past five years she has been on two tracks; one to take the 404-buyout (and thus pay the outstanding utility balance at closing), and the other track, to elevate and restore her home to pre-flood condition. Due to FEMA rules and regulations, plus the nonavailability of contractors, the time frame for grant monies has passed, and Yoder is now trying to renovate the house in phases. Simonsen's only recourse was to deny the building permits and send it to the BOT for the appeal process, with the recommendation for a twenty-four month repayment schedule be set up (with provisos if payments are not made in a timely manner). Everyone on the Board was extremely sympathetic to Yoder's plight (According to Simonsen, Yoder's is the last remaining flood-damaged house in Lyons to either be bought out or renovated). An added stipulation of a ten percent up front “good faith” payment (approximately $500) be paid was added to the motion, which passed four to one.

Browning, a retired lawyer who worked in Texas for decades, was the lone holdout. But, his issue was not with the humanitarian side of the coin, he was all for allowing Yoder to rehab her home, saying it was “the right thing to do.” He had issues with the Town Attorney's interpretation of the code. Browning's legal opinion, was that the wording in the code did not allow the Board to grant an exception, and therefore he could not vote “yes” for something that was not allowed by code.

The next item on the agenda was the Lyons Property, LLC's request for a stay of the August 15 shutting off their utilities, and an appeal to the BOT at their September 4, BOT meeting. Again, Trustee Waugh recused herself from the proceedings because she is married to a partner of Lyons Property. There was no one from Lyons Property to speak to the Trustees, either in person or by phone, and the temperature in the room was a little more frosty. It was noted by Simonsen, who again said she was bound by code to terminate service by August 15, despite the fact that weddings were scheduled for Riverbend throughout the rest of the summer and fall. Simonsen said she had received a letter from Lyons Property that afternoon with the request, and signed by Steve Beck. She indicated that Beck, although a partner, was not listed as the managing partner. She said as far as she knew, Mike Whipp was listed as the managing partner. Karavas pointed out that the partners have had 30 or 40 opportunities at public meetings over the last three or four years to present their case to the BOT, and have not done so. Dreistadt said he was “very, very angry” that the Board was being “put it this position,” and that they (the BOT) would have “egg on our faces” for appearing to the public to be showing favoritism to a particular entity over unpaid utility bills. Browning, no less miffed than his colleagues, wanted an explanation as to why the “indisputable” utility fees had not been paid, and equated it to, “getting a VISA bill for $1000, with $200 of unauthorized charges, and telling VISA, I'm not going to pay the $800 of undisputed charges until you straighten out the disputed $200!” It was also pointed out that it was not the Town's responsibility to go to the state to see who was listed as managing partners. Browning had another legal bone to pick with the Town's Attorney about the letter that was sent that day, and whether it was truly a “notice to cure,” from a legal standpoint. (Boy, has young Brandon Dittman, the Town's new lawyer, gotten a baptism by fire over the last month!) Browning and Dittman also got into it over what was “public record” and what was “privileged information” concerning utility billing information, vis-a-vis audit information and letters/emails/correspondence sent to the Board. When Simonsen verified that a check had been dropped off at Town Hall “as an act of good faith,” but admitted that it wasn't enough to even cover the indisputable fees, according to the memorandum of agreement that was signed when Lyons Property annexed into the town, neither Karavas nor Browning were placated. Karavas and Browning were of the mind that if Lyons Property wanted a stay in the shutting off of their utilities, all they had to do was pay their utility bill in full, and if at a later time the amount was found to be in error, a refund would be forthcoming. When Dreistadt called for a motion to allow the August 15 stay and schedule an appeal for the September 4 meeting, not a peep was heard from anyone for what seemed like a good 15 to 20 seconds. Finally Dittman suggested that the item had died for lack of a motion.

Trustee reports were given and the meeting was adjourned.