Due to the impending construction of the new Lyons Regional Library, the Town of Lyons and associated partners have begun preparation for relocating the recycling center, currently located on Railroad Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, to the new location on the south side of the wastewater treatment plant (198 Second Avenue), across from the entrance to Bohn Park.

Construction for the new ADA-accessible facility is well underway; the Town estimates the move to be complete by the week of July 23.

The Town does not anticipate any lapse in availability in single-stream recycling* between locations - recycling will remain available at its current location, and a new dumpster will be placed

at the new site, upon its completion.

*The availability and schedule of the “cardboard-specific” bin may vary during the relocation period. Updates will be sent via email and published in the paper as information is received.