News

Calling all artists! Be a part of the 2018 Lyons Town Hall Art Shows, themed "Four Seasons." Artist using all mediums are invited to display their work in the Shirley F. Johnson Council Chambers for the Summer Show (July 21 through October 5).

Reservations are not required. To participate, simply bring artwork, in accordance with the summer theme, to Lyons Town Hall on Friday, July 20, between 4 and 7 p.m. Then join the Lyons

Arts and Humanities Commission, along with fellow artists, for the opening reception the next evening, Saturday, July 21. Please prepare placards for each piece that include the artist's name, title of the work, medium, size, price (or note if the piece is not for sale), and contact information.

The Spring Show pick-up (currently hanging) will take place on Friday, July 13, between 4 and 7 p.m., at Lyons Town Hall. The opening reception with a tapas potluck and mandolin jam circle in the Town Hall courtyard will take place on Saturday, July 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.