News

By Kristen Bruckner

The Lyons Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to announce our 11th annual Community Support granting season. Applications for Community Support Grants are available online now and are due September 10, 2018. These grants are available only once per year and must be applied for at this time. Electronic submissions are required, granting information and

applications are available at www.lyonscf.org. In 2017, Community Support Grants totaled over $30,000 and were awarded to 14 individual projects. None of this work would continue without the dedication, inspiration, hard work, and financial support of Lyons area citizens.

The LCF’s Community Support granting program focuses on our mission to improve the quality of life, build a culture of giving, and encourage positive change for the greater Lyons area. Eligible for grants are non-profit organizations in the greater Lyons area who have 501(c)3 status or a sponsoring organization with 501(c)3 status, government agencies, and schools. Some of programming including the projects that were funded in 2017 included support for LEAF (Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund) and their food pantry, the Town of Lyons/Parks and Rec. Sandstone Concert Series and Parade of Lights, Lyons Elementary School, Lyons High School, Lyons Volunteers, and the Lyons Historical Society. A complete list grant recipients is available on our website: www.lyonscf.org.

The Lyons Community Foundation welcomes the participation of community members who wish to serve on the Grants Review Committee, which is separate from LCF’s Advisory Board. Being a grant reviewer is a great way to learn about some of the exciting efforts going on in Lyons, and aid in the LCF granting process. Applications to serve on the Grants Review Committee are available at www.lyonscf.org and must be submitted by September 4, 2018.

We are a community funded organization and are proud to support projects and programs that enrich life in Lyons. We serve to enhance area resident’s experience of community and encourage all to become involved through participation, volunteering or offering financial support. The Lyons Community Foundation exists because of our generous community of donors; your financial support is greatly appreciated. Information on ways you can donate is on our website.