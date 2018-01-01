News

Hey Lyons! Grab your friends and head on over to Planet Bluegrass on Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 10 p.m., for A Taste of Lyons With A Splash of Blues! Who doesn't love a festive night with great food, music, and dancing at the beautiful Planet Bluegrass? And it is a benefit for the Lyons Regional Library

District Foundation. People come from all over the world to enjoy the Lyons flavor and spirit, so it is with profound pleasure that we announce another memorable summer event for the 2018 calendar, complete with an epic musical performance by Hazel Miller and her Big Band.

A stellar line-up of local restaurants and caterers will be offering some of their best foods for you to sample and enjoy, all included with a $55 ticket. A cash bar will also be available for various beverage options. For more information, and ticket purchases, please visit tasteoflyons.eventbrite.com.

A Taste of Lyons With A Splash of Blues is brought to you by the Lyons Regional Library District Foundation and the many generous donors who have worked together to create a wonderful community celebration, benefiting the new Lyons Regional Library. Special thanks to Dick Ralston, Planet Bluegrass, Mojo Taqueria, SNACK Soda Fountain, Oskar Blues, Smokin' Dave's BBQ, The Greenbriar Inn, Greenspoint Catering, Spice of Life, La Mariposa, Pizza Bar 66, Bella La Crema, and All Events for helping to dream up an unforgettable evening, Lyons style!