News

The 42nd Annual Lyons Good Old Days celebration will take place throughout the day on Saturday, June 30, and it is an occasion to celebrate the rich history of the town and enjoy the people, places, and activities that makes Lyons such a special community. Good Old Days is a longstanding, highly anticipated outdoor community event that has something for everyone.

This year's festivities will include some annual favorites, such as the car show, live music (this is Lyons after all), and a performance by the dancers from Mayama Movement Studio, along with some exciting new additions! Throughout the day, Dizzy's kids area will host an array of activities, with face painting, balloon artistry, artisan vendors, games, and of course plenty of live music happening during the excitement.

The Town of Lyons is pleased to announce this year's musical performances, which include the kids' favorite Jeff & Paige, beginning at 2 p.m., at the Vazquez Stage in Sandstone Park, and Joe Kuckla & Irons in the Fire wrapping up the evening, among the many other talented artists. Also new this year will be a 5K Doggie Dash where local runners can enjoy a romp through town with their pooch (on a leash of course).

Finally, it wouldn't be Good Old Days without honoring Lyons' heritage, through special programs and presentations by Mrs. LaVern Johnson at both the Redstone Museum and the Vasquez Stage.

This small town event is made possible by the support of the community! There is still time to volunteer and get involved with this great community event (contact Town Hall at (303) 823-6622). Can't volunteer? No problem. The Town is still accepting applications for food and artisan vendors. In any case, make sure you make it down to Sandstone Park on Saturday, June 30, and enjoy the fun!



42nd Annual

Lyons Good Old Days Event Schedule

Lyons River Run 5k

& Dog 5K Run

Sandstone Park, 8 am

Museum Open House

Redstone Museum,

9:30 am - 4:30 pm

Car Show

4th Avenue,10 am - 3 pm

Artisian & Vendor Booths

Sandstone Park,12 - 5pm

Dizzy’s Kids Area

Sandstone Park, 1- 6 pm

Museum History Honors Program Redstone Museum, 1 pm

Jeff and Paige

Raul Vasquez Community Stage, 2-3 pm

Face Painting

& Balloon Artist

Sandstone Park, 3-5 pm

Marc & Amy

Raul Vasquez Community Stage, 4 -5 pm

Jade Egg

Raul Vasquez Community Stage, 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Mayama Dancers

Raul Vasquez Community Stage, 6:45 - 7:15 pm

Red Rock Ramblers

Square Dance

Lyons Elementary School,

7-10 pm

WELCOME by Mayor Connie & Introductions of Lyons Pioneers & Honorees

Raul Vasquez Community Stage, 7:15-7:30 pm

Lyons Chamber Beer Tent

& Live Music

Raul Vasquez Community Stage

The Von Hodads 7:30 - 8:30 pm

Joe Kuckla & Irons in the Fire 9 - 10:30 pm