By Monique Sawyer-Lang

The Redstone Museum’s newest exhibit All Aboard! Railroads in Lyons will open on June 27 with an evening reception from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and includes a brief History Talk about the railroads in Lyons from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. It wasn’t long after the 1881 founding of the Town of Lyons that the Denver, Utah, and Pacific railroad made its way to Lyons in 1885. Arrival of the railroad

signaled a new era in the development of the town, making the shipping of sandstone more efficient and opening up the area to a bustling tourism industry. Visitors will learn how the arrival of the railroad impacted the town, its economy, and its identity.

The new exhibit highlights the history of the railroad and the depot building through photographs, ephemera, and artifacts from the museum’s collections, some of which have never before been on display. An HO scale model railroad kit of the depot building, telegrams to and from Town of Lyons' founder E.S. Lyon, and the scale model of the depot building used during the campaign to restore and make the depot building the town’s library are a few of the items that will be on display.