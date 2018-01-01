News

The History Colorado State Historical Fund wants to help you earn grants for historic preservation and archaeology projects that matter to you and your community.

Attend a free grant workshop at the Festivarie Inn in Lyons on June 21 from 3 to 5 pm to learn about the State Historical Fund program and application process. Refreshments will be provided. After the workshop join us for a historic walking tour of Lyons.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Outreach Specialist Megan Eflin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (303) 824-9769.