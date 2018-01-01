News

By Katherine Weadley

The Summer Library Program at the Lyons Community Library kicked off June 2 with an Instrument Petting Zoo. Patrons old and young had fun trying out new instruments, singing, dancing, and making joyful noise in our library! There is a lot of fun left for the summer though. Summertime reading logs can be picked up at any time. Read, draw, eat-a-vegetable, tell a joke, or do 25 jumping jacks to earn your way to summer prizes! This year’s nationally chosen Summer Library Program theme is “Libraries Rock!” This fits right in with the vibe of the Lyons area. Prizes range from bookmarks to cool Melissa & Doug brand harmonicas and more! Prizes are

provided by the Friends of the Lyons Regional Library.

The entire list of events is on the library website (www.LyonsRegionalLibrary.org) or there are flyers in the library. Storytimes for summer will stay the same (they never change). On Tuesday, June 12 and Tuesday, July 10 from 3 to 4 p.m., we’ll make fun musical instruments in the library. If you are ages 5 to 12 years engineer a real moving Jeep with the Playwell Tek Lego program (registration required). Back by popular demand is our Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Drop off your stuffed animal during regular hours on Tuesday, June 26, and pick up your stuffie on Wednesday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. storytime. Follow the antics of your stuffed animals all night as they play games, watch movies, and eat snacks. On Saturday, July 14, learn to solve the Rubik’s Cube. It’s never too late to know how to get this done. One lucky participant will win a Rubik’s Cube to take home.

Get ready for festival season with cool body art. For the third row in a year we have our Henna for Teens on Tuesday, July 17. This is for kids entering 6th grade and up. Registration is required. Our henna person makes and teaches some of the most beautiful henna tips, techniques, and designs anywhere!

Adults will enjoy Lyons area local Cheri Hoffer’s ever expanding presentation of “A Slow Go of the Camino Santiago.” It is a personal tale of life’s surprises candidly shared by Cheri. Some adult content is included so please be advised. This is Wednesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Families will enjoy “A Walk under the Strawberry Moon with Boulder County Open Space” on Wednesday, June 27, at 8 p.m., at the library. Night-time is glorious under the full moon! See how moon phases work through an interactive presentation, and then take a walk to Sandstone Park. Discover fun moon facts, hear stories about the moon, and find out how our natural satellite affects the lives of humans and wildlife. Space is limited, so be sure to register at Boulder County Open Space, or stop by the library.

For artists the Boulder County Arts Alliance will present “Social Media for Artists” on Wednesday, August 15, at the library. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. You’ll leave with answers to questions such as in which social media outlets you should invest your time, what content you should be posting, how to be efficient and effective with your efforts, and more. Presented by Cindy Sewell Hohman of the Art Marketing Project. ALL TYPES OF ARTISTS WELCOME! Please spread the word to those who might be in town for Song School and Folks Fest, too!

The Lyons Community Library is located in temporary locations at 405 Main Street, please stop in. The phone number is (303) 812-5165 and the website is www.LyonsRegionalLibrary.org. Please email us with any questions at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .