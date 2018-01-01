News

The Board of Trustees discussed and wrestled with several items that had to do with upcoming events/festivals at Planet Bluegrass until the wee hours of the night at Monday's meeting.

Lyons Substation Supervisor Sgt. Bill Crist of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office informed the Board that “there were no problems in the parks” during the Lyons Outdoor Games/Burning Can Festival. He added that “there were no

parking problems in the neighborhoods,” and overall he described it as “an A+ weekend.” Crist also felt that with the opening of Rte. 34, between Loveland and Estes Park, that the weekend traffic in Lyons has eased a bit.

Flood Recovery Manager Richard Markovich told the Trustees that the grading and other site work for the new Public Works building east of town has gone out to bid. He expects to award the contract by June 16, and that the work should be completed by mid-August. He also reported that the design work for the Second Avenue Bridge was at the 30% level; Bohn Park Phase 2 continues; as do the plans for the pedestrian bridge at Third Avenue and Park Street. Still no word on exactly when a meeting will be scheduled for public input for the skate plaza design, although assurances were made that one will be held. Trustee Jocelyn Farrell indicated that she had a fourteen year old in her home who was ready, willing, and able to provide some design guidance and suggestions.

Town Engineer Joe Kubala reported that as soon as he has sorted out the “private information” from the data that is for public perusal he will be giving the requested GIS information to the Ecology Board. It was also noted that visits to businesses had been paid concerning grease traps, etc. Suggestions toward compliance have been made, and that follow up visits would be taking place in the next couple of weeks. It was also decided that modifications to the zoning code concerning the construction of garages, sheds, outbuildings, etc., with water/sewer hookups, that could later be reconfigured into auxiliary dwelling units for rent will have to go before the planning commission for design review.

During audience business LaVern Johnson informed the Board, and the public that the Lyons Redstone Museum is now open daily through the end of September. She invited everyone to “Stop by.” She also noted the weekly summer square dances of the Red Rock Ramblers will begin next week, imploring Sgt. Crist to keep an eye out for hooligans who might try to vandalize the dancers automobiles, which will be parked on the neighborhood streets. Crist assured Johnson his deputies would keep an eye out, and was relieved she wasn't imploring him to come inside and join the dancing. He confessed, “It wouldn't be pretty.” Two residents from Upper Fifth Avenue also spoke to the Trustees during audience business concerning some historical data about the contested water main issues that neighborhood has been experiencing.

Representatives from the Lyons Arts & Humanities Commission presented a slide show of some of the sculptures by area artist that will be part of the “heART of Lyons” public art program. So far nineteen sculptures have been submitted, and more are expected.

Brian Eyster and Sean Flynn from Planet Bluegrass came before the Board to request a special one-time only amendment to the minor events clause in the Planet Bluegrass Ranch property annexation agreement. That portion of the agreement states that minor events (weddings, small concerts of less than 250 people, etc.) will only take place on Fridays and Saturdays (non school nights), and that any amendments to the agreement must be made ninety days in advance of the event. Planet Bluegrass, in an attempt to lessen traffic/parking issues in town, wants to stage their traditional lineups for Song School and Academy (the four-day seminars leading up to FolksFest and RockyGrass) camping spots at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch, rather than at Bohn Park or some other location in town as has been the practice in the past. But, because the camping lineup occurs on the Sundays before Song School and Academy, and because the request to amend was presented to staff on April 24 (eighty-nine days before the Academy lineup) a special one-time amendment needed to be approved. A lot of discussion was had concerning setting precedents, transparency and trust with the public, why this wasn't addressed during the annexation hearings, whether or not the Board had the authority to grant the amendment, whether it was a legal or political question, how many other minor events would be held in 2018, the route of the procession, the number of deputies, locations of crosswalks, the benefits gained versus the inconveniences, etc. In the end, the amendment was approved, with the caveat that if this “new” lineup procedure proved to be much less impactful on the community and Planet Bluegrass wanted to continue in the future, that they would come back next year and go through the regular public hearing process to amend the annexation agreement in a timely manner.

The consent agenda, consisting of a resolution to amend a grant agreement to extend public services to the eastern portion of the Town of Lyons planning area; a first reading of an ordinance to amend various portions of the municipal code; the June accounts payable; and the May 21 BOT meeting minutes was approved. Three other resolutions: one to lease LaVern Johnson Park to Planet Bluegrass for the 2018 Mountain Sun 25th Celebration in September; a second a parking license agreement with Planet Bluegrass for the use of the wastewater treatment plant for overflow parking during the 2018 summer festivals; and the third for a USDA Rural Business Enterprise Grant, were all approved after short discussions and explanations by the petitioners and staff later in the meeting.

Under general business, the Board addressed the previously mentioned water main issues on Upper Fifth Avenue, and the recommendation of the Utilities & Engineering Board. The UEB recommended that the Town formally take on the responsibility for the maintenance of the disputed main. However, the consensus of the Board was to wait until the results of the scoping of the pipe were completed to make the decision. Town Engineer Joe Kubala felt that those results would be available within the next few days, so direction to staff on the issue will most likely come at the June 18 BOT meeting. Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen gave the Trustee an update on the affordable housing progress. (See Amy Reinholds column in this edition.)

The hour was getting late, Mayor Connie Sullivan asked that any Trustee reports be given via email, and then the Board called for two executive sessions; the first to obtain legal advice regarding the Town's energy cost-savings contract with Honeywell International, Inc. (regarding the wastewater treatment plant); and the second regarding the selection and appointment of a Town Attorney professional services agreement. Their choice of an attorney will be discussed again as an agenda item at the June 18 BOT meeting, when a decision will most likely be made.