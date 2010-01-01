News

The Lyons Redstone Museum will be kicking off the summer with a number of events in June, including the opening of a new exhibit on the history of the railroad and the Lyons depot building, the Lyons History Summer Day Camp, and Good Old Days activities. The museum will be open daily beginning June 1, through September 30.

A new exhibit, All Aboard! Railroads in Lyons will open on June 27 with an evening reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and includes a brief History Talk from 7 to 7:30 p.m., about the railroads in Lyons. It wasn’t long after the 1881 founding of the Town of Lyons that the Denver, Utah, Pacific railroad made its way to Lyons in 1885. Arrival of the railroad signaled a new era in the development of the town, making the shipping of sandstone more efficient and opening up the area to a bustling tourism industry. The new exhibit highlights the history of the railroad and the depot building through photographs, ephemera, and artifacts from the museum’s collections, some of which have never before been on display. Visitors will learn how the arrival of the railroad impacted the town, its economy, and its identity.

A museum tradition since 2010, this year’s Lyons History Summer Day Camp will be June 11 to 15. The deadline to register is Saturday, June 2; contact Camp Director Kathleen Spring at (303) 823-5271, or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The camp offers students an interactive fun way of learning about their town's history and an opportunity to share the history lessons with their family and friends. The theme this year is how “news” was delivered in the olden days, and Colorado wild animals. Each day starts with a history lesson followed by a coordinated craft. The campers have a light nutritious lunch, then they do a page or two in their large scrap book that reinforces the lesson they learned in a fun way. The campers put on a skit on the final day, based on the week's theme, for their parents and family. It is followed by the students giving their families a personal museum tour. Each child gives the background of their favorite artifact on display.

Summer isn’t complete in Lyons without the annual Good Old Days celebration; happening on Saturday, June 30 this year. It’s a time for friends and neighbors near and far to get together and reminisce. At 1 p.m., on the lawn of the Redstone Museum, the Lyons Historical Society will hold their annual history program where they honor the Lyons High School graduating seniors from Lyons pioneer families. This year’s pioneer family high school graduates are Keegan Bean, Ethan Burton, Shaeli Herman, Raven Moe, and Joseph McCain. The museum will also recognize the classes of the ‘8s from 1928 to 2018. Honored as Mr. & Mrs. Good Old Days will be the graduating Class of 1968 who are celebrating their 50th reunion, and Donna Boone - The Hair Company, Dr. Joe Meckle - Lyons Chiropractic Clinic, and Raul Vasquez - Blue Mountain Stone, all who have been in business over thirty years.

Whether you like to stroll through the museum at a leisurely pace, come to see a particular exhibit, want do some family history research, or just like to browse through the gift shop and book store to find an unexpected treasure, there is something for everyone at the Redstone Museum. Stop by for a visit this summer, we look forward to seeing you, and watch for announcements of additional events and programs being hosted by the museum in the coming months.