Due to the delay in construction in Bohn Park Phase 2, the Lyons Outdoor Games/Burning Can Festival will be held in the Bohn Park Off-Leash Dog Park. Locals should be aware that the dog park will be closed intermittently on May 31 for vendor access and setup, and then remain closed Fridy, June 1 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, June 3, 11 a.m.

While the dog park will be closed for “normal” use during the weekend, dogs on a leash are welcome at this year's Lyons Outdoor Games! Perhaps you have a

future Dock Dog champion in your midst? There will be many of your favorite Outdoor Games events: kayaking, obstacle course, dirt bike jumping, slack-lining, etc., and of course this is Lyons, so there will be excellent live music and plenty of craft beer.

Because of the ongoing construction, there will be limited parking in Bohn Park for the Lyons Outdoor Games/Burning Can Festival. These events will be utilizing other parking areas near Bohn, including the Middle/Senior High School and Waste Water Treatment Plant. For locals who are attending, the Town encourages you to walk or bike to the event. For neighbors who live in the area, please plan for on-street parking near and throughout the neighborhood all day on Saturday, June 2. The Town staff appreciates your help on this event.

The Lyons Outdoor Games is a volunteer-driven event, with deep tradition in community involvement. This event couldn't happen without the team of volunteers! All volunteers will receive free general admission, a meal ticket, a Lyons Outdoor Games T-shirt, and support the Can'd Aid of Do Goodery!

There are several volunteer shift available, including bar backs, Trail Run Relay support, check-in, greeters, set up and clean up. Most shifts are three hours, allowing flexibility and ample time for volunteers to enjoy the day!