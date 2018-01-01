News

If you haven't mailed or dropped off your ballot yet, there is still time! All voters for the Town of Lyons Municipal election have until 7 pm to bring their ballot to Town Hall. If you have lost or misplaced your ballot, you may come to Town Hall before 7 pm and they can reissue you a ballot.

If you haven't registered to vote, you can still register and vote on the day of the election.

Per Colorado State Statute, the Qualifications of Municipal Electors include, but are not limited to the following. Refer to Colorado State Statute 31-10-201 for additional information.

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Be a United States Citizen

• Be a resident within the municipality and resided in the state of Colorado for twenty-two (22) days immediately preceding the election

• The residence of a person is their principal or primary residence

It's too late to mail your ballot.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. April 3, when the polls close, in order to be counted - postmarks do not count. If you still have not voted, bring your ballot to Town Hall today.

Make your VOTE count.



