News

Boulder County and the City of Boulder will begin audible testing of the countywide emergency sirens at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 2. The test is the first of the monthly emergency audible siren tests, which take place each year on the first Monday of each month from April through August.

The audible siren tests will occur twice on each testing day, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., on April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, and August 6.

Siren tests ensure that all systems and procedures are working properly during the season of peak flood danger. The tests also promote public awareness of the warning sirens located

throughout Boulder County.

Louisville, Superior, and Jamestown sirens will only participate in the first audible test on April 2. After this test, residents in these communities will not hear the sirens unless there is an emergency.

The annual siren testing is a good reminder for residents to sign up for emergency alerts at www.BoCo911alert.com.

Should Boulder County experience severe weather during one of the planned audible tests, the siren tests for that day may be cancelled. For updated information, visit www.BoulderOEM.com.

Residents are encouraged to review their own emergency preparedness plans and discuss what they would do in the event of a flash flood or other emergency. For more information about personal preparedness, visit www.ReadyColorado.com.

Used to alert residents to potential danger from a flood or other immediate threat, there are 29 outdoor warning sirens in place across Boulder County, including in Boulder, Erie, Jamestown, Lafayette, Louisville, Lyons, Marshall, Eldorado Springs, Superior, and the University of Colorado at Boulder.

All Boulder County sirens undergo weekly tests throughout the year, using a software program that performs a “silent” test.

For more information, visit www.BoulderOEM.com.